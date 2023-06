(Malin + Goetz)

Spf 30 Lip Balm.

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At (Malin + Goetz)

our water-resistant mineral lip balm is formulated with (sun protection factor) SPF 30 to protect lips from premature aging. a multi-defense formula that shields, moisturizes, softens and nourishes leaving lips feeling soothed, refreshed and protected.