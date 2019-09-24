Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Cover FX

Spf 30 Booster Drops

$45.00
At Cover Fx
Weightless SPF drops with next-level pollution defense that can be applied before or after your makeup for an invisible boost of SPF and skin protecting benefits.   Key Benefits: +Broad Spectrum SPF 30 - Provides invisible sun protection +Next-Level Pollution Defense - Defends against urban pollutants including heavy metals and free radicals +Customizable - Use under or over makeup for an invisible boost of SPF and next-level pollution defense This clinically tested vegan and cruelty free product does not contain: parabens, fragrance, mineral oil, talc, gluten, sulfates, or phthalates. Skin Types: Normal, Dry, Combination, Oily and Sensitive
Featured in 1 story
The Best Beauty Sales To Shop Memorial Day Weekend
by Megan Decker