Just Female

Spencer Slip Dress

$88.00$25.99
At Need Supply Co
Description Slipdress from Just Female. Semi-sheer lightweight fabric. Intricate lace trim at neckline and hem. Thin tie-straps. Removable tie belt. Slips on. Unlined. Mid-calf length. • Georgette • 100% polyester • Hand wash • Imported Product ID: W103054 Sizing Garment Measurements 17.5" chest 8" shoulder to shoulder 19" waist 38.5" front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 26" waist | 36" hips Fit Notes Standard fit. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
