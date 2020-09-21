HarperCollins Publishers

BOSH! are back with over 100 mouthwatering plant-based dishes you can get on the table in 30 minutes or less The fourth cookery book from Sunday Times No.1 bestselling authors Henry and Ian, aka 'the vegan Jamie Olivers', packed with outrageously tasty, super speedy dishes made without meat, eggs or dairy, perfect for weeknight dinners after a long day, fast breakfasts to supercharge the family, or Sunday meal prep for the week ahead. In just 30 minutes flat, you'll be creating fragrant curries, hearty stews, comfort food for cold nights (just have a taste of the Ultimate Vegan Mac and Cheese!), indulgent puds, delicious tasty rice and noodle dishes, and one-pan wonders. No fancy kit, no out-there ingredients. You'll be able to get all the bits and pieces you need from your nearest major supermarket. Everything has been tried and tested and is bursting with flavour. Let vegan food never be called bland, because - honestly? - this might just be their tastiest collection of recipes yet as well as their quickest.