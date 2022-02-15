Salomon Sportstyle

Speedcross 3 – White

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At LCD

Low-top mesh sneakers in white featuring buffed faux-leather trim in black throughout. Logo embossed at round toe. Textile logo flag at bungee-style Quicklace® closure. White and black logo flag at mesh tongue. Padded collar. Rubberized trim and logos printed in white and black at sides. Tonal foam rubber midsole. Tonal treaded rubber Contragrip® outsole. Tonal hardware. Established in the heart of the French Alps in 1947, performance-minded sportswear label Salomon was born in a one-room metalworking shop where François Salomon crafted saw blades alongside his wife and son. The family shifted their focus to fabricating metal edges for skis, and soon expanded further into mountain sports. Today, the brand continues to combine advanced material research and performance testing to provide technically sound, meticulously engineered solutions for performance footwear. From dynamic urban landscapes to soft-ground conditions, Salomon offers a range of men’s sneakers built to perform in any environment. DETAILS Fit runs large. We advise sizing down. Supplier color: White/Alloy Upper: textile, synthetic. Sole: rubber. Imported.