Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
lululemon
Speed Limit Crop Leggings 23″
$118.00
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At lululemon
Speed Limit Crop Leggings 23"
More from lululemon
lululemon
Drizzle Down Jacket
$168.00
$89.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Two Track Mind Jacket
$128.00
$89.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Now And Always Crossbody Mini
$98.00
$49.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Speed Limit Crop Leggings 23"
$118.00
$69.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted