Beauty
Hair Care
IGK
Speechless Dry Oil Finishing Spray For Hair & Body
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A dry oil spray to soften hair and reduce frizz while enhancing color dimension and shine. It can also be used on the body for hydration and shine.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Products Coming To Sephora This Month
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
OSIS+
Freeze Finish Strong Hold Hairspray
$19.00
from
Ulta Beauty
Sebastian Professional
Twisted Curl Foam
$18.96
from
Ulta Beauty
Joico
Instatint Temporary Color Shimmer Spray
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
R+Co
One Prep Spray
$20.00
from
R+Co
More from IGK
IGK
Bad & Bougie Amla Oil Deep Repair Shampoo
C$33.00
from
Sephora
IGK
Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel
C$38.00
from
Sephora
IGK
Beach Club Texture Spray
C$38.00
from
Sephora
IGK
Down & Out Dirty Spray
C$18.00
from
Sephora
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
