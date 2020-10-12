United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Core 10
Spectrum High Waist Yoga Full-length Legging 28″
$39.00
Main Body: 88% Polyester, 12% Elastane; Hidden Pocket: 73% Polyamide, 27% Elastane Imported Machine Wash From the studio to the street, the Spectrum full-length legging will be your new go-to; featuring a high-rise waist, buttery-soft performance fabric and clean lines Medium weight, ultra soft, interlock performance fabric is squat-proof so you can downward dog with confidence Unique melange-stripe fabric combines a mini-stripe and subtle heather effect 28" full-length inseam An Amazon brand - From the studio to the street, the Spectrum full-length legging will be your new go-to; featuring a high-rise waist, buttery-soft performance fabric and clean lines