Spectrum Diversified

Spectrum Diversified Grid Storage Basket, Over The Cabinet, Medium, Satin Nickel

$13.96 $10.35

Buy Now Review It

UTILIZE DEAD SPACE: Use open space within cabinets for storage! Keep cleaning supplies, washcloths, hand towels, and more inside your kitchen or bathroom cabinets. The sturdy design can also hold makeup, medicine, sponges, bath bombs, candles, or personal care items. AVOID INSTALLATION: Add extra storage without all the hardware. Padded brackets slide easily over cabinet doors for quick, no fuss installation. No tools required. Perfect for apartments, rental homes, or RVs. VIEW ITEMS INSIDE WITH OPEN DESIGN: Open wire design allows you to see the items inside the basket, which makes it easy to find the ingredient, toy, scarf, or any other item you need. Keep your closets, pantry, kitchen cabinets, garage shelves and more organized without sacrificing easy access. FIT ANYWHERE WITH COMPACT DIMENSIONS: 6. 5" L X 10. 25" W X 11. 25" H MEASURE CABINET FOR BEST FIT: Cabinet shelves may hit basket or items inside. Please measure cabinets and shelves before purchase to ensure proper fit. Store Hair And Bath Products, Kitchen Items And Cleaning Supplies In One Place, The Grid Over The Cabinet Medium Basket Holds Items Up To 10-3/4" Tall And Slides Easily Over Standard Cabinet Doors Without The Need For Tools Or Installation.