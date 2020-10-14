Victorinox

Spectra 2.0 Hardside Spinner Suitcase

EXTRA STORAGE. The only checked luggage you’ll need – this case expands for up to 47% more packing capacity and features exterior compression straps that allow you to customize the case size. BUILT FOR TRAVEL. This ultra-light, wide-body suitcase gives you on-the-go accessibility to the things you need most while traveling. Constructed with break-resistant 100% pure Bayer polycarbonate with a scratch-resistant matte finish. SMOOTH TRANSPORT. Dual-caster wheels feature soft tread and offer a smooth roll with 360 degree maneuverability and zero weight-in-hand. Comfort grip, one-touch, dual-trolley aluminum handle system locks into three different positions TSA LOCK. For international or domestic travelers, the integrated Travel Sentry Approved lock allows U.S. TSA screeners to open the lock without destroying it and relock it after inspection. SPECIFICATIONS. Dimensions: 15"W x 21.7"H x 7.9"D (expands to 9.1-inches). Capacity: 29L. Weight: 6.2 lbs. VICTORINOX SPECTRA 2.0 COLLECTION. When it's time to travel the world, the Spectra Collection is ready. Engineered to be lightweight without sacrificing durability, these cases feature 100% pure Bayer polycarbonate, a stylish, scratch-resistant matte finish and protective corner guards. And with its quick-access door, we made sure, you’re always ready too. Just pick your destination, pack your Spectra and dive right into your next adventure. details. FEATURES International Carry-On. Meets most global carry-on regulations. Dual-Access. Front zippered, quick-access door with organizational panel and main compartment opening. Laptop Storage. Removable 15" laptop sleeve. Easy-Roll. Soft tread offering ideal traction for a smooth roll across any surface while also providing 360 Degree maneuverability. Travel Sentry Approved. Lock allows U.S. TSA screeners to open the lock without destroying it, and relock it after inspection. Durable Materials. Break-resistant 100% pure Bayer polycarbonate with corner guards and zipper bumpers. Comfort Grip. Dual-trolley aluminum handle s