JoyofDecorating

Speckled Coffee Mug With Unique Handle

$39.70

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

⦁ The design is simple but strong construction. This adorable 380 ml capacity mug with an extra thick wall, and a curved easy-grip, strong handle. Makes you feel cozy and comfortable while you're enjoying your coffee. A choice of two makes a great gift for the holidays, birthdays and special occasions. ⦁ The mug is made of high quality lead-free ceramic，based on the firing process，reactive glazes will vary, so no two pieces are the same. The black speckles appear at the final firing ⦁ By incorporating the creative beauty into your home, will bring you a warm and comfortable feeling. ⦁ Material: Ceramic ⦁ Size：Cup Volume: 380ml Small saucer 8.26" Big saucer 10.2" ⦁ All of our pottery only uses high quality, non toxic, lead-free material. ⦁ Suitable for use with hot water, coffee. Microwave,Dishwasher safe. ⦁ Please note that the colors in the pictures may be slightly different from what you see in picture.