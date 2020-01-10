Kérastase

Specifique Bain Riche Dermo-calm Shampoo

$22.50

A deep revitalizing shampoo, Keratase Specifique Bain Riche Dermo-calm shampoo targets causes of dry, itchy scalp and gently cleanses to leave you with refreshed, healthy hair and scalp. The secret to this soothing formula is in the extraordinary blend of essential oils and natural anti-bacterial and anti-fungal agents. The shampoo includes Pirocotone Olamine, which has strong anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, and Calophyllum oil, which provides refreshing anti-inflammatory agents to sooth and protect your scalp. Not only does this treat irritated scalp, but this is one of the best products for dry hair. The glycerol, annuus seed oil, and other quality hypoallergenic ingredients gently enrich sad brittle hair and leave it refreshed and glowing. The experts at Kerastase know that you want the very best in haircare products to give your hair luster and glowing health. That's why the company continually creates and tests their products to provide cutting-edge technologies that are available to anyone. Treat yourself to quality shampoo that gives you the comfort and style you deserve.