Specific Beauty

Specific Beauty Advanced Dark Spot Corrector Pads Facial Treatments

Specific Beauty Advanced Spot Corrector Pads are filled with botanical extracts, exfoliants and antioxidants that help soothe and brighten for an overall healthy-looking, more even skin tone as well as green tea polyphenols and Indian gooseberry to restore and nourish. Revive your complexion with this multifaceted formula that exfoliates, restores and repairs to give you the skin you want three ways at once.