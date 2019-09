Specific Beauty

Specific Beauty Accelerated Dark Spot Corrector Facial Treatments

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

This supercharged spot corrector uses hydroquinone to gradually fade dark spots and works deep within skin to help suppress melanin production, stopping new spots before they start. A soothing blend of natural antioxidants, provitamins and plant extracts help keep skin calm and comfortable while you kick-start your new complexion.