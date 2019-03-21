Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Zara
Special Edition Zara Studio Fringed Cape
£149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Loose-fitting hooded cape with a high neck and long sleeves. Featuring decorative trims with embroidered appliqués and fringing, an asymmetric hem and tie fastening in the front.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ModCloth
Pardon My French Quarter Cape
$89.00
from
ModCloth
BUY
DETAILS
Destin
Plaid Knit Minicape
$298.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Belted Trench Cape
$179.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Sadie Brown Cape Sweater
$108.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted