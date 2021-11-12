Dyson

Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer

$429.99

At Ulta Beauty

This special gift edition features the Supersonic Hair Dryer in exclusive Prussian blue and rich copper, with a Dyson-designed storage case. Benefits Intelligent Heat Control: Unlike some others, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer measures air temperature over 40 times a second, and regulates the heat. This prevents extreme heat damage, to help protect your hair's shine. Engineered for Different Hair Types: After rigorously testing different hair types in their laboratories, Dyson has engineered a range of attachments designed to style different types of hair. For use on dry and straight(ened) hair. Features Five styling attachments engineered for different hair types, including a new attachment that hides flyaways in a single pass for a smooth, shiny finish. NEW Flyaway Attachment: Inspired by professional stylists, the new Flyaway attachment harnesses the Coanda effect to lift longer hairs and hide flyaways. Giving you a smooth, salon finish1, at home. Fast Drying: The small, powerful Dyson digital motor V9 combined with Air Multiplier technology produces a high-pressure, high-velocity jet of controlled air, for fast drying and precision styling. Magnetic Attachments: To adjust quickly and easily. Cool to Touch: With Heat Shield technology, the surfaces of the attachments stay cool. Even during close-up styling. Lightweight and Balanced: Dyson has turned convention on its head and put the motor in the handle, completely rebalancing the dryer's weight and shape. Acoustically Tuned: The powerful motor is tuned to produce one inaudible frequency. Negative Ions: Help reduce static in the hair. Flyaway Attachment: Hides flyaways under longer hair for a smooth, shiny finish. Styling Concentrator: For precision styling. Diffuser: Helps reduce frizz and create defined curls and waves. Gentle Air Attachment: Fast yet gentle styling for fine hair and sensitive scalps. Wide-Tooth Comb: Helps shape and lengthen curly and textured hair as it dries. 3 Speed Settings: High for fast drying and styling, medium for regular drying, and low for diffusing. 4 Heat Settings: High for fast drying and styling, medium for regular drying, low for cooler drying and diffusing, and a cold shot for constant cold to set your hair after styling. Includes Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Flyaway Attachment Styling Concentrator Diffuser Gentle Air Attachment Wide-Tooth Comb