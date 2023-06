Awed Inspired

Special Edition Persephone Necklace

$220.00 $176.00

Buy Now Review It

At Awed Inspired

MYSTICAL INFERNAL ILLUSTRIOUS. The Story: persephone Persephone was a venerated Greek dual-deity; in addition to her birthright as the goddess of springtime, Persephone became the Queen of the Underworld and presided over the dead with intriguing autonomy. Your Theme Song Hell Ain’t A Bad Place to Be by ACDC