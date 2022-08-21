Dermalogica

Special Cleansing Gel

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Get in on this cult-favourite cleanser that deeply cleanses without stripping the skin of it's natural oils. This soap-free, foaming gel thoroughly removes impurities without disturbing the skin’s natural moisture balance. Naturally-foaming soap bark extract gently rinses away toxins and debris to leave skin feeling smooth and clean. This cleanser is lightweight and mild enough to use every day. Key ingredients: Soap bark: rich in natural saponins that provide cleansing and water-binding properties. Balm mint: contains anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties to protect and soothe the skin. Lavender: detoxifies the skin and fights inflammation. Made without: Animal products, parabens and gluten. Pair it with: Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Dermalogica PreCleanse Dermalogica Active Moist