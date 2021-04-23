AMERICAN PLANT EXCHANGE

Spathiphyllum Flower Bunch Peace Lily

The Peace Lily is a tough and easy to grow evergreen plant with glossy deep green tropical leaves and tall white flowers rising above the foliage Very few houseplants that bloom so beautifully are as easy to care for; it also flowers and its attractive glossy leaves make a stunning foliage plant A favorite of decorators, this plant thrives in bright indirect sunlight on window sills, counter tops, desks, and tables in your home or office This top air purifying plant comes in a 6" pot and measures 18-20" tall from the bottom of the plastic containers to the top of the leaves Houseplants can make your home more beautiful, purify your air, boost your mood, and relieve dryness by raising the humidity in your rooms The Spathiphyllum or Peace Lily is one of over 40 varieties of common peace lily and is native to Southeast Asia and the Americas. They are a tropical plant that thrives in warm humid conditions indoors above 60 degrees. They prefer bright indirect light away from direct sunlight whenever possible and they can handle short periods in low light conditions. During dryer cooler temperatures they should be misted with filtered water to avoid fluoride and chlorine and kept over a small tray of water filled with pebbles so that their roots do not sit in the water. Keep the soil moist but not wet and do not allow them to sit in water. During the growing season feed with a little bit of weak liquid fertilizer. When potting up your Lily you need to use a loose potting medium of peat and perlite that retains moisture but drains well. Shipping and handling can be very tough on live plants so please be sure to open and check your plant right away. Mist the foliage, use only filtered water for this plant and check the soil for moisture. Our plant team gives each plant a drink before they are individually shipped and wrapped so they may not need to be watered right away. Overwatering is one of the most common causes of the decline in indoor plants. We are unable to ship this plant to California due to restrictions by the California Department of Agriculture. Please be aware that if your pet is a plant chewer this plant is considered an irritant. There are no other authorized sellers of American Plant Exchange plants. Please ensure that you order and receive an American Plant Exchange plant shipped and sold by Amazon. American plant exchange is a Florida based family nursery that supports women in our community in a mutually beneficial work release skill development program.