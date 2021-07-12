United States
Pols Potten
Spartan Candle Holder – Green
£32.00
At Amara
Give your home the perfect finishing touch with the Spartan candle holder from Pols Potten. Crafted from powder coated aluminium in soft earthy tones, it features a bottle neck design to hold a single pillar candle. Wonderful for creating the right mood lighting, for every occasion.
