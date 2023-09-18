Intimately | Free People

Sparks Fly Corset Bodysuit

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 79888020; Color Code: 009 Made for stepping out, this embellished bodysuit features shiny sequins allover and a sweetheart-neckline with a wide open back. Fit: Pull-on style, formfitting, thong bottom Features: Shiny sequin fabrication, thick fixed shoulder straps, corset-inspired sweetheart neckline, sheer bottom Why We <3 It: This bold bodysuit is sure to become your go-to for any night out.