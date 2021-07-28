AARKE

Details & Care This sleekly stylish carbonator produces crisp, delicious sparkling water any time you want it. Simply fit a bottle in the machine, push and hold the lever until you hear a buzz, then release it, unscrew the bottle and enjoy. 16" x 10" x 6" 3.2 lb. Includes sparkling water maker, PET water bottle and instruction manual Requires CO2 cylinder (not included; 14.5 oz. SodaStream cylinder recommended) Features 3 independent safety valves Metal Wipe clean Imported Item #5752412 Free Shipping & Returns See more