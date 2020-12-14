Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
DryBar
Sparkling Soda Shine Mist
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Act+Acre
Plant-based Dry Shampoo
from
BUY
Redken
Deep Clean Dry Shampoo
from
BUY
Waterl<ss
No Residue Dry Shampoo
from
BUY
Revlon
Revlon Salon One-step Hair Dryer And Volumizer
$41.99
$29.39
from
Target
BUY
More from DryBar
DryBar
Sparkling Soda Shine Mist
$28.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DryBar
The Double Shot Blow-dryer Brush
$150.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DryBar
Flight Of Detox Dry Shampoo Set
$25.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DryBar
The 3-day Bender 1.25" Digital Curling Iron
$145.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Care
Vichy
Dercos Nutrients Vitamin A.c.e Conditioner
£12.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Head & Shoulders
Supreme Strength Anti Dandruff Shampoo
£4.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Kaleidoscope
Miracle Drops
$19.95
from
Target
BUY
Act+Acre
Plant-based Dry Shampoo
from
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted