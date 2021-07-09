PANDORA

Sparkling Overlapping Ring

$75.00

Opt for modern minimalism with the Sparkling Overlapping Ring. This Sterling Silver ring features an asymmetrical design where the square ends of the band slightly overlap to create 90-degree angles. The outer band features clear cubic zirconia pavé framed by micro-beading, the sides have the Pandora logo and the inner shank has cut-out hearts. There are two Pandora Crown O monograms at the end of each profile. Subtly stunning on its own or show-stopping when multiple are stacked together, this ring makes a clean, chic statement. Collection Pandora Signature Metal Sterling silver Stone Cubic Zirconia Color Clear Product type Rings Item 199491C01 Dimensions: Depth: 0.181in Height: 0.079in