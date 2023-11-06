Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
NEST New York
Sparkling Cassis 3-wick Scented Candle
$48.00
$27.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Need a few alternatives?
This Is Incense
This Is Incense - Noosa
BUY
$42.00
Gentle Habits
Kirsty Lief
Gold Incense Holder
BUY
$24.00
Gentle Habits
Muse
Mya Trinket Box
BUY
$12.95
Pillow Talk
H&M
3-pack Mini Stoneware Vases
BUY
$20.99
H&M
More from NEST New York
NEST New York
Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle
BUY
$48.00
Nest
NEST New York
Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Reed Diffuser
BUY
$60.00
Amazon
NEST New York
Set
BUY
$75.37
Pura
NEST New York
Grapefruit Scented Candle
BUY
$46.00
Nordstrom
More from Décor
This Is Incense
This Is Incense - Noosa
BUY
$42.00
Gentle Habits
Kirsty Lief
Gold Incense Holder
BUY
$24.00
Gentle Habits
Muse
Mya Trinket Box
BUY
$12.95
Pillow Talk
H&M
3-pack Mini Stoneware Vases
BUY
$20.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted