Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Stone and Strand

Sparkle Mini Signet Ring

$395.00
At Stone and Strand
The Queue collection is chock-full of pave jewels to wear round-the-clock, all made in precious materials like solid 14-karat gold and natural diamonds.
Featured in 1 story
8 Jewelry Trends That Will Be Big This Spring
by Michelle Li