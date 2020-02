Chronicle Books

Spark Happiness: 50 Ways To Celebrate The Everyday

$12.95

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Sometimes, the typical mood-boosters don’t quite do the trick. Spark Happiness: 50 Ways to Celebrate the Everyday features a series of uplifting prompts, printed on faux matches, that will help you reframe your outlook on life. Enjoy the little things. Day in and day out.