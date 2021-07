& Other Stories

Spark Cut Denim Shorts

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Woven from an organic cotton and linen denim blend, THE SPARK CUT DENIM SHORTS come with a mid waist and a classic 5-pocket jeans silhouette. • Mid waist • Rigid • Organic cotton • Button fly All trims (buttons, rivets, zippers and threads) for these jeans have been sustainably sourced. Length of inseam: 23cm / 9" (EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4)