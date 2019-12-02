Spareparts

Bold and assertive, the Tomboi harness briefs from Spareparts are about play on your own terms — whenever, however. Perfect for all-day wear, pack and play, and of course, fun with a variety of toys. Spareparts' signature elastic O-ring won't lose its shape and securely fits toys 1.25 - 2 .25 inches in diameter. Two internal mini-vibe pockets (vibes not included) are stitched above and below the O-ring — just beyond direct bodily contact — to send the perfect pulse of pleasure to both partners. Tomboi slides on and off smoothly, without any chafing buckles, dangling straps, pinched skin, or other baggage to get in the way. Lightweight, breathable fabric means you can wear it all day long, and its internal securing strap is perfect for pack and play. Plus, the hidden inside pocket stashes away anything from condoms to cash. Tomboi's moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool when things get hot. Handcrafted in the USA from premium-quality, vegan-friendly 77% nylon / 23% spandex, it's also machine washable. Tomboi comes with matching fabric storage pouch with zipper closure and 1-year warranty. If you want to play in the water, choose the Tomboi made of nylon/spandex instead. SIZE CHART Take your lower waist/hip measurement by wrapping a measuring tape around your waist, about 1 inch below your pelvic bone.Please keep in mind the shape of your butt as explained in the sizing video below. Size XS — Lower waist/hips: 26-28 inches Size S — Lower waist/hips: 29-32 inches Size M — Lower waist/hips: 33-37 inches Size L — Lower waist/hips: 38-40 inches Size XL — Lower waist/hips: 41-44 inches Size 2X — Lower waist/hips: 45-48 inches Size 3X — Lower waist/hips: 49-52 inches Sizes XXS, 4X and 5X may be available soon according to Spareparts Due to health concerns, all sales of Spareparts intimate apparel are final. Be sure to order the correct size and color of any intimate apparel items you purchase. All Spareparts products are thoroughly checked for defects of workmanship.