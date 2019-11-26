Tango

This Tango Kit Includes: 12 Sexperiential Learning™ Games: These SPANKING games and activities were co-created with Dirty Lola! Private SPANK portal: That’s right, this Kit comes with extra online content, including printable activities, informative articles, game variations, and more! “Singapore Stinger” Wooden Paddle: Ouch! This little paddle packs a sweet sting. Arnica Bruise Soother Butter: This hand-poured salve from The Butters contains a magical mixture perfect for soothing sensitive skin. Body-safe Surgical Marker: Use these body safe surgical markers to mark up your lover’s booty pre-play. Mini Plastic Ruler: Swish swish, bish! Even a little plastic ruler can elicit a good sting. Pair of Textured Paint Brushes: Who knew paintbrushes could be used for spanking play?? We did, and now you do, too! Vampire Gloves: These mini-spike-studded gloves from Kinklab pack a bite - literally! “Bottoms Up” Booty Matching Cards: We created these booty-matching cards with games to amp up the fun of a spanking. Who will win… and who will get spanked?