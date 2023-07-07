Christopher Knight Home

Spanish Bay Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table

$286.56 $158.39

Acacia Wood Dining Table (not extendable) Dimensions (Overall): 29.25" H x 33" W | Floor to apron height: 26.5" | Tabletop Thickness: 3" | Weight: 55 lbs Teak Finish with Rustic Metal Legs Rust-Resistant, Weather-Resistant, Water-Resistant, UV-Resistant, Scratch-Resistant, Fade-Resistant Assembly Required, Tools Provided This Christopher Knight Home Della Rectangle Acacia Wood Dining Table is a great addition to any backyard. Its smooth lines are very flattering and dark iron legs add to the overall look. Combined with the acacia wood material, this table is great for all your outdoor needs. Great to use as a dining table or as a serving table, this Christopher Knight Home Della Rectangle Acacia Wood Dining Table does it all. A purchase you will enjoy for years to come.