HERON PRESTON

Spandex Logo Patch Bike Shorts

$272.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Heron Preston approaches streetwear with a conceptual view. Known as a cultural icon and a hype innovator, the designer is clearly more than just a designer. These black Spandex logo patch bike shorts from Heron Preston feature an elasticated waistband, a stretch fit and a knee length.