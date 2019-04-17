Be casually cool in the scoop neck seamless romper!Features a adjustable spaghetti straps jumpsuit, soop neckline and stretchy seamless material. Pull off that chic look with a tunic or a long bomber jacket and a pair of killer boots!Scoop neckline, soft and stretch smooth breathable fit seamlessSleeveless, adjustable spaghetti straps, Pull-on style, lightweight, if stretched out can be sheerIdeal for athletic dressing, or lounge, perfect for wearing underneath your clothesMeasurement : ONE SIZE fits most Small~Large, or US0~6, Chest: 28~40in, Length: 26inModel size : 5'3" height, 33" bust, 24" waist, 34" hip, and is wearing a size US One Size92% Nylon, 8% spandex - Hand wash cold, Low Iron if NecessaryNOTICE: Before order, please carefully read the Size Chart we provided in the pictures (Not Amazon size chart)