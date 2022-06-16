Elan

Spaghetti Strap Midi Slip Dress Cover-up

$24.97 $19.97

Hide Details & Care An asymmetrical hanky hem swishes around your legs whenever you slip into this breezy slip midi dress cover-up. - V-neck - Adjustable spaghetti straps - Slips on over head - Woven construction - V-back - Asymmetrical hanky hem - Approx. 42" shortest length, 46.5" longest length (size S) - Made in USA This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Hand wash cold 100% rayon Item #6531188