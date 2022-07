AlvaQ

Spaghetti Strap Button Down Sleeveless Mini Dress

$35.99 $27.89

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Imported Pull On closure Material: Polyester + Spandex.Soft and Comfy.Made of High Quality Fabric, Breathable. Features:Adjustable Spaghetti Strap,Sexy V Neck Sleeveless, Button Front Decoration, Casual Loose Fit Swing Tank Dress Elegant Summer Swing Mini Dress Can Be Easily Dress Up Or Dress Down! We Love This A Line Dress Pair with Sweet Sandals or A Sassy Pair Of Heels For A Dainty and Feminine Look! You Can Match Jacket Or Cardigans in Cold Season. Occasion: Casual, Party, Night Out, Clubwear,Dating, Cocktail, Club, Beach, Wedding, Holiday and Daily Life. Perfect for Spring, Summer and Autumn. Floral summer dress for women beach/summer casual dresses /floral shift dress/bohemian tropical floral mini dress/boho floral short dress/floral summer dress/wedding guest dresses/cute summer dresses/ladies short sundress/beach vacation dress/flower beach dress/ladies sundresses/hawaiian dresses