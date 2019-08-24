Search
Lemonhead LA

Spacepaste In Violet Hour

$22.00
At Lemonhead LA
Violet Hour is our hot amethyst-lavender inspired by Indian summer twilight. Fun fact: “Amethyst” is Greek for “not drunken”, which ironically is not us when we’re partying at Happy Hour. Violet Hour is available solo or in The Highlite Duet
