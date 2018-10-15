Lemonhead LA

Spacepaste In Malibu

$22.00

DETAILS: 15ml, 0.6 fl oz, 18g. Certified Vegan + Cruelty Free. Made in LA by Artists, for Artists. APPLICATION TIPS: Spacepaste is best applied with a flat synthetic brush for full metallic coverage. Gently tap on for a chic glitter accent. We recommend over-applying and using our "negative space" sculpting technique by removing everything other than what you want to be left with (LHLA artists prefer a spoolie or flat synthetic concealer brush to do this). REMOVAL TIPS: There are several easy ways to remove Spacepaste without leaving a mess. Spacepaste removes instantly with tape or a lint roller for larger application areas. For smaller areas, gently brush off with dry sponge or soft spoolie. Although our products are splash-proof, they also remove with cleansing water or a gentle cleanser (we prefer oil cleanser on the face). KEY INGREDIENTS: Cosmetic Glitter, Marshmallow Root, Sea Kelp, Aloe Vera, Natural Lemon Scent. For a full list of ingredients click here. Copywrite ©2018, Lemonhead.LA, LLC