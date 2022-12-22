Sweaty Betty

Spacedye Grown On Hood Baselayer Top

$108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 79559241; Color Code: 031 Polyester, nylon, elastane Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions 25.5"L Model Notes Sweaty Betty Tamara Hill-Norton founded Sweaty Betty in 1998 after noticing a lack of stylish activewear options for women. Since then, the London-based label has evolved into a worldwide lifestyle brand aimed at today’s woman on-the-go. Each versatile piece is designed to move with your body, offering a sense of empowerment to anyone who wears it.