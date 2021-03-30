Beyond Yoga

Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging (1x-4x)

$97.00

At Beyond Yoga

Reach new heights in our best-selling high waisted legging. This essential item features our signature 5" high waistband and hitting just above the ankle. It will be the go-to piece you wear every single day (and you can). Seriously, style is our midi name. Made in the USA No outside seams 5” waistband, sits at natural waist Midi length, in between calf and ankle