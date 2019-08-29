MIZGI

Space-saving Velvet Hangers (50-pack)

$23.95

Buy Now Review It

MIZGI brings you Luxurious Design High Quality Heavy Duty no shoulder bump Velvet Hangers at an Affordable Price! Supreme Quality Combined Thicker and Stronger than Standard Velvet Hangers. These Premium Velvet Jumper Hangers (Pack of 50) Heavyduty - Non Slip No Shoulder Bump Suit Hangers - Chrome Hooks,Space Saving Clothes Hangers,Rounded Hangers for Coat,Sweater,Jackets, Pants,Shirts,Dresses and more by MIZGI Ivory help you saving more than half the closet space compared to wood or plastic. They have can hold suits and outerwear securely with its heavy duty strength. Key Features: * These curved hangers measure 17.5"x0.2"x9" inches and come in our beautifully designed box for easy transport.With Top Quality Material: ABS Plastic, Nylon Flocked, Chrome Hook * Natural contoured shoulder shaped design keeps clothes shape and avoids creases * Adding 2 hooks for collecting your sleeves, sling dress, thin belt. * Swivel Chrome Hooks can be 360 degree rotated * Ultra slim & lightweight design for space saving * Non slip and luxurious velvet material * Holds heavy winter coats easily * Can hold large capacity from 5kg to 8kg(11lbs to 18lbs) sturdy,nonslip,Bump Suit Hangers,Bump Free Hangers,dry,adult,padded hangers,Anti-slip,slimline,slim,space saver,lightweight,everyday.cloth， The clothing hangers set makes a great gift! With this pack of 50 Velvet Bump Free Hangers , you can replace all your regular hangers at once. Perfect for gowns, blouses, suits, skirts, trousers & more. NOTICE : Please be sure to purchase the right hanger color and hook color you like. Package Includes: 50 x Velvet Hangers ★★★★★ RECOMMENDED BY MANY HAPPY CUSTOMERS★★★★★ "Best jumper hangers!Will he purchasing more to replace all my other hangers." Jane