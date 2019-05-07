Rodial

Space.nk.apothecary Rodial Bee Venom Micro-sting Patch

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

An instant-fix anti-aging mask with pure hyaluronic acid and bee venom to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and reveal younger-looking skin.What it does: The innovative micro-structure of this patch effectively delivers the powerful ingredients into your skin. Your skin appears firmer and wrinkles and fine lines appear visibly plumped. Hyaluronic acid plumps out lines by boosting moisture retention in the skin, and melittin peptide bee venom plumps and firms the appearance of wrinkles.How to use: Remove the patch from its protective film and position carefully. Apply directly to the desired area on cleansed skin without repositioning or gliding and firmly press in place. Remove the plastic sheet. Leave on for 30 minutes for a quick fix, or 60 minutes for better results and peel off gently. Discard after use."/