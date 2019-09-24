Oribe

Space.nk.apothecary Oribe Styling Essentials Set

$49.50

At Nordstrom

What it is: A set featuring three of Oribe's best styling sprays in travel-friendly sizes.Set includes:- Dry Texturizing Spray (2.2 oz.): an invisible dry hair spray that builds in incredible volume and sexy texture, with patented polymers that absorb oil at the roots to leave you with just-styled hair for days and nights.- Free Styler Working Hairspray (2.2 oz.): an ultrafine, ultra-dry mist that can be layered, styled and reworked to perfection and is designed to be sprayed over finished looks for light, brushable hold with a touchable satin finish.- Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray (2.2 oz.): an anti-humidity finishing spray that shields hair from frizz on the sultriest of days and nights, protecting sleek blowouts and perfect curls alike.How to use: Shake Dry Texturizing Spray then spray where you want volume. Style to desired finish and hold. Shake Free Styler Working Hairspray and spray onto hair to add light hold. Shape and reshape as desired. Finish with a final mist to set styles. Spray Impermeable Purse Spray onto finished hair to block frizz, set style and add texture. It can be used before styling for texture and hold."/