& Other Stories

Space Dye Mock Neck Sweater

£75.00 £44.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Mock neck sweater in a striped space dye finish, featuring a circle motif and blouson sleeves. Boxy, slightly cropped fit Length of sweater: 51cm / 20" (size S) Model wears: S Model height: 174cm / 5'8"