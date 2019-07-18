Riley Home

Crafted in Portugal with 100% long-staple cotton, a 2-ply construction makes these towels as durable and absorbent as they are elegant. Our spa towel features a special, hand-crafted binding along the edge, giving a distinct, posh design. As part of this process, the spa towel is pre-washed in order to achieve long-lasting dimension stability. We added a handy locker loop to our towels, so you can easily hang it to dry. Low linting fibers mean that your favorite towel is still there after you wash it. Our bath towels are Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® #18.HUS.35124 by Hohenstein - which means our source materials are tested for harmful chemicals and substances. We adhere to the highest standards to protect you and the environment. Our Spa Bath Towel weighs 700 grams per square meter (GSM) which makes it a durable, high performance towel. Available in 7 beautiful colors: Slate Grey, Mist Blue, Sand Brown, Thistle Lavender, Navy Blue, Silver Grey, and Bright White