Spa Socks Revitalizing Foot Care is a targeted foot treatment to prevent moisture loss and restore the skin's hydration. Socks are made with a patented polymer lining that delivers intensive moisture therapy to the neglected skin on feet.
Benefits:
Help restore skin's firmness with Ceramide 3
Help soothe and moisturize dry skin with Jojoba, Olive, and Grape Seed Oils
Ingredients:
Ceramide-3 restores firmness by promoting water retention in the skin
Jojoba, Olive, and Grape Seed Oils hydrate, soothe, and lock in moisture
Vitamin E is an antioxidant that fights free radicals and sun damage
How to Use:
Put socks onto clean, dry feet or after massaging Piedi Vitale Therapeutic Foot Creme into feet. Wear for 45 minutes or overnight for intensive foot therapy. Use twice a week. Launder only when necessary in warm soapy water. CAUTION: Diabetics or individuals with circulation problems should consult a health care professional prior to use. Spa Socks Revitalizing Foot Care are intended for use while seated. If you must walk, use solid soled slippers to prevent possible slipping.