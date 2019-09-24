Borghese

Spa Socks Revitalizing Foot Care

$49.00 $34.29

Buy Now Review It

At Borghese

Spa Socks Revitalizing Foot Care is a targeted foot treatment to prevent moisture loss and restore the skin's hydration. Socks are made with a patented polymer lining that delivers intensive moisture therapy to the neglected skin on feet. Benefits: Help restore skin's firmness with Ceramide 3 Help soothe and moisturize dry skin with Jojoba, Olive, and Grape Seed Oils Ingredients: Ceramide-3 restores firmness by promoting water retention in the skin Jojoba, Olive, and Grape Seed Oils hydrate, soothe, and lock in moisture Vitamin E is an antioxidant that fights free radicals and sun damage How to Use: Put socks onto clean, dry feet or after massaging Piedi Vitale Therapeutic Foot Creme into feet. Wear for 45 minutes or overnight for intensive foot therapy. Use twice a week. Launder only when necessary in warm soapy water. CAUTION: Diabetics or individuals with circulation problems should consult a health care professional prior to use. Spa Socks Revitalizing Foot Care are intended for use while seated. If you must walk, use solid soled slippers to prevent possible slipping.