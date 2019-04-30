Zinus

Spa Sensations 4" Memory Foam Mattress Topper

The Spa Sensations Theratouch Memory Foam Mattress Topper cradles you in comfort, as it molds to the natural shape of your body for customized sleep. Rejuvenate your current mattress or enhance your sleep experience with this dual layer memory foam topper. The latest evolution of memory foam, BioFoam, replaces some of the traditional petroleum with natural plant oil, and includes natural green tea extract and all natural active charcoal to help absorb moisture, eliminate odors, and keep your mattress topper fresh. The premium cover is removable and washable with non-slip fabric on the bottom of the topper. Please open your mattress topper within 72 hours of receipt and allow 48 hours for it to return to its original, plush shape. Another comfort innovation from Zinus. Pioneering comfort.