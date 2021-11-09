Keys Soulcare

Spa Moment Holiday Set

Keys Soulcare Spa Moment Holiday Set features travel sizes of the Harmony Mask, Renewing Body + Hand Wash, and Rich Nourishing Body Cream to create the perfect spa day wherever, whenever. Benefits Developed in partnership with a board-certified dermatologist Harmony Mask purifies, balances, soothes, and calms the skin Renewing Body + Hand Wash removes dirt and impurities while refreshing and purifying your skin Rich Nourishing Body Cream nourishes the skin and locks in moisture for lasting hydration Suitable for normal, combo, oil, and dry skin types Comforts, calms, clarifies, and balances the senses with sage, oat milk, and sandalwood fragrances Restores harmony and radiance with gold foil Empowers you to give yourself a spa day anytime, anywhere A clean and cruelty-free skincare product Free of parabens Free of phthalates Free of sulfates Free of formaldehyde Free of nonylphenol ethoxylates Free oftriclosan Free of triclocarban Free of toluene Free of coal tar Free of lead Free of mercury Free of acrylamide Free of hydroquinone Free of over 1,600 other ingredients from the EU Cosmetics Regulation's list of prohibited substances Key Ingredients Manuka Honey: Rich in antioxidants and originating from New Zealand. This nourishing honey infuses the skin with hydrating moisture Shea Butter: A skincare and cosmetics staple in ancient Egypt. This rich butter from the nut of the Central African shea tree contains high levels of essential fatty acids and antioxidants. Benefits of shea butter on your skin include hydrating, calming, and soothing Cocoa Butter: Used by the Aztecs and Mayans this nourishing butter is rich in essential fatty acids. Benefits of cocoa butter on your skin include moisturizing, soothing, and imparting a radiant glow. Includes Travel Size Harmony Mask (0.51 oz) Travel Size Renewing Body + Hand Wash (3.8 oz) Travel Size Rich Nourishing Body Cream (0.8 oz)