Burt's Bees

Spa Collection Holiday Gift Set

$14.99

Style Name:Spa Collection Gift Set Burt's Bees Spa Collection Holiday Gift Set containing an enchanting mix of 5 Burt's Bees products that create a relaxing and aromatic experience for a loved one which keep their skin gorgeous and glowing. This holiday gift set includes a classic spring fragrance, Lavender Fields, mini candle to set the scene of tranquility. Detoxifying Charcoal Sheet Mask features embedded charcoal to remove impurities for an invigorating cleanse while being gentle and soothing to skin. The lip mask moisturizes and hydrates instantly and defines lips with a blend of natural ingredients including Meadowfoam Seed and Almond Oils. Cucumber lip balm glides on smoothly, keeping lips revitalized and hydrated. Lastly, Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream is made with vitamin E and sunflower oil to nourish dry brittle nails and enriched with sweet almond oil and cocoa seed butter to moisturize cuticles. Perfect as a unique stocking stuffer, holiday gifting is made easy with this beautifully boxed Burt's Bees Gift Set.