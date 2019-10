ella+mila

Soy Nail Polish Remover

$11.49

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

This ella+mila Soy Nail Polish Remover is a soy-based, vitamin-enriched nail polish remover with lavender essential oil, so just the right amount of TLC for your nails. Unlike most removers, this soy-based remover is free of acetone, meaning no more dry nails and cracked cuticles. with a soft lavender scent, you and your nails will feel like you are at the spa with every swipe.