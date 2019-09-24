A limited-edition 20th anniversary size of the bestselling face wash with soy proteins that cleanses and removes makeup, but not essential moisture.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Dullness, Uneven texture, and Loss of Firmness/Elasticity Formulation: GelHighlighted Ingredients:- Amino Acid-rich Soy Proteins: Help maintain the look of skin elasticity and suppleness.- Calming Cucumber Extract: Aids in soothing skin.- Rosewater: Calms and balances the feel of skin. Ingredient Callouts: Parabens, Phthalates, Sulfates SLS & SLES. What Else You Need to Know: This pH-balanced gel cleanser for all skin types has a cult following for the way it removes makeupeven mascarawithout drying for soft, supple skin. It's made with amino acid-rich soy proteins, calming cucumber extract, and balancing rosewater. It also soothes and tones sensitive skin.Clinical Results: In an in-vivo clinical trial:- 100% reported it thoroughly removed makeup- 97% reported their skin was more supple- 93% reported perfectly soothed and softened the skin